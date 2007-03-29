Last night at the Radio and Television Correspondents' Dinner, Karl Rove explained that he liked to rip the heads off baby animals, and "gyrated gleefully," according to this Mike Allen article, while performing a short, apparently impromptu, rap. Here's a snippet:

"This man will never stop. Look at him jumpin' up and down, a-ready to hop. ... Doin' the dance, the Karl Rove dance" [said ABC's Brad Sherwood]. As Rove whipped out his BlackBerry and began mock chatting and typing, Sherwood narrated, "Dancin' and talking! Dancin' talking! Dancin' and talking! ... Tell me, what is your name?"



"It's MC Rove!"



"Doin' it right! ...One more time, what's your name?"



"MC Rove!" he squeaked.



"Give it up for MC Rove in the houuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuse!"

--Britt Peterson