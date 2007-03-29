New York Times MagazineAvailable nowSenator Ron Wyden introduced his health care plan
"Our nation is facing a crisis that requires immediate attention," Burd declared. "Working together, business, labor, government, consumer groups and health-care providers can collectively solve this problem." And while the "working together" line had the feel of boilerplate, Burd meant it. In the year that Wyden took constructing his proposal, Burd was quietly advising him; eventually they or their staffs were conferring almost every week.
When Burd wasn't working with Wyden, he was talking about health care with another audience: his fellow C.E.O.'s, whose support for universal coverage he was trying to secure. ...