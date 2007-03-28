this
Coloring and a candy flavoring added to the drug methamphetamine are part of a disturbing ploy to make the drug more appealing to younger users, according to authorities. ...--Sara Tenenbaum
One variation of the drug has a bright pink color and fruity flavor. Authorities first discovered the drug, known as Strawberry Quik, last month in Missouri. Flavored and colored drugs also were found in California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Texas, New Mexico, and Minnesota, according to authorities.
The drug is cooked with chocolate, cola and red energy drinks to mask its bitter taste. Methamphetamine crystals usually are white.