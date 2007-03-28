asking for helpthis
Pyongyang, March 27 (KCNA) -- National self-respect is a powerful weapon for building a great prosperous powerful nation and a mighty treasured sword for ushering in a great heyday of Songun Korea, declares Rodong Sinmun in an article Tuesday. The author of the article continues:
The deep national self-respect of the Korean people serves as an ideological and moral source giving full play to the political and ideological might of the DPRK and the motive force in building an economic power with their own efforts, forcing the way through whatever ordeals and difficulties.
To consider that our leader and party are the best and so are our idea and socialism of our style is the Korean nation-first spirit cherished in the hearts of all the people.
All the miracles and feats rendered by the Korean people in building a great prosperous powerful nation and their creations in the era of Songun represent the unshakable faith of the servicepersons and people of the DPRK in their endeavors to make the country stand high in the world and their unflinching pluck to build a prosperous powerful nation with their own efforts.
The deep national self-respect of the Korean people is also the fundamental source of a fuller blossom of the nation's excellent culture and tradition in all aspects of social life.
The steadfast faith that the superior socialist life and culture of the Korean people can never be exchanged for anything and their unswerving will to build a paradise of the people with their idea, morality and culture of which the world people are envious are the mental basis to firmly uphold the Juche character and national identity in all spheres of social life.