Jon Chait has had a couple of hilarious posts capturing John McCain's complete inability to pander credibly to his party's right wing. But I don't think anything is likely to top this Giuliani flub on Sean Hannity's radio show:

"I support the First Amendment right to carry and to bear arms."

Or was it the First Commandment? Whatever. Vote for me and I'll say anything you want.

(Hat tip: Andrew)

--Christopher Orr