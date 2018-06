Cass R. Sunstein and Richard H. Thaler explain our unconscious eating habits; Brad Plumer went to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing yesterday and watched Al Gore outmaneuver James Inhofe; Sacha Zimmerman thinks, to her surprise, that "This American Life" actually works as a TV show (and she opens a contest to out "Ira Glass" her); and Kal Raustiala argues that George W. Bush is a multilateralist after all.