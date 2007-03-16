now a lobbyist
The Turkish government has decided to work with a new lobbyist in the United States to able to better fight the Armenian genocide resolution, which was introduced in the US House of Representatives in January.
For the last seven years Turkey has been working with The Livingston Group, a Washington, D.C., public relations and lobbying firm founded in 1999 by former Republican congressman Robert Livingston.
Taking into consideration the fact that last November the Democrats won a majority in Congress, Turkey decided to work with a [firm] known to be close to the Democrats, DLA Piper.