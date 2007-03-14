argues powerfully should not
Military attitudes have also shifted. ... [L]ast year, a Zogby poll showed that a majority of service members who knew a gay member in their unit said the person's presence had no negative impact on the unit or personal morale. ...
In World War II, a British mathematician named Alan Turing led the effort to crack the Nazis' communication code. He mastered the complex German enciphering machine, helping to save the world, and his work laid the basis for modern computer science. Does it matter that Turing was gay? This week, Gen. Peter Pace, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said that homosexuality is "immoral" and that the ban on open service should therefore not be changed. Would Pace call Turing "immoral"?
I think that's what Marines go to war for -- the freedom to have morals, defending the right to have principles. I think the American people have some insight and wisdom on this ... They see what happened in the Catholic Church, and they want their young men and women to be protected.Eve Fairbanks