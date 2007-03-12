Roll Callsays plainly
"Would I like the [2008] election to be about something else? You bet," McConnell said, arguing that Republicans would have much better terrain in a fight over the economy. "We are the economic engine of the world in many ways" but that fact has become lost in public concern over Iraq, McConnell argued. Iraq has "just put people in a kind of funky mood," he lamented.Eve Fairbanks
(snip)
This is the Iraqis' last chance to get it right. ... They need to show they can govern right now. Not next year. Not this fall. Now. Right now," a clearly upset McConnell said.