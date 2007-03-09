March 9, 2007
Marty Ryan
Executive Producer
Fox News Political Programs
202-824-XXXX (fax)
400 N Capitol Street NW, Suite 550
Washington DC 20001DELIVERED VIA FAX AND EMAIL Dear Marty, A month ago, the Nevada Democratic Party entered into a good faith agreement with FOX News to co-sponsor a presidential debate in August. This was done because the Nevada Democratic Party is reaching out to new voters and we strongly believe that a Democrat will not win Nevada unless we find new ways to talk to new people. To say the least, this was not a popular decision. But it is one that the Democratic Party stood by. However, comments made last night by FOX News President Roger Ailes in reference to one of our presidential candidates went too far. We cannot, as good Democrats, put our party in a position to defend such comments. In light of his comments, we have concluded that it is not possible to hold a Presidential debate that will focus on our candidates and are therefore canceling our August debate. We take no pleasure in this, but it is the only course of action. Sincerely, Tom Collins, Chairman, Nevada State Democratic Party Harry Reid, U.S. Senator (D-NV)