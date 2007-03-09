New York TimesMove Your ShadowNew York Review of BooksanalysisPalestine: Peace, Not ApartheidPrisoners: A Muslim and a Jew Across the Middle East Divide
Or, again, Carter may be thinking about the security forces: there's a much bigger and more obvious military presence in the occupied territories than normally existed in the black townships and "homelands" of the apartheid state; and not just proportionately but in absolute numbers, Israel holds many more supporters of Palestinian movements as prisoners than South Africa ever detained in its continuing crackdown on mainly black anti-apartheid movements.Steve BikoPeter BrownMarwan Barghoutiparticularly fondreadJames Kirchick