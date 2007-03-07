story on his political resurrectiondoneRoll CallLott's unlikely alliance
Sources say it was then that Lott shared a common experience with the oft-rebellious McCain - understanding what it's like to be isolated from and ostracized by your colleagues. "Trent Lott's wilderness years made him appreciate John McCain because he stayed with him during difficult times and Trent Lott saw a side of political life that he didn't see before," Graham said. "They've grown to really enjoy each other's company." ...Eve Fairbanks
"There's something about people who were dealt a bad hand and overcome adversity and come back from that," added Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). "It's quite a bond that's been built."