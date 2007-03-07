Kazakhstan chapter
There were no formal government restrictions on access to the Internet, but independent web media reported that the government monitored e-mail and Internet activity, blocked or slowed access to opposition Web sites and materials critical of Nazarbayev or members of his family, and planted pro-government propaganda in Internet chat rooms. The country's only Internet service providers, state-owned Kaztelecom and Nursat, which are privately owned but regulated by the state, introduced technical controls such as limiting bandwidth and blocking access via proxy servers.
In 2005 the Agency for Information and Communication (AIC) issued regulations, without parliamentary discussion, to control the application process for registering .kz domains.... In December 2005 the government deemed as offensive the content of a satirical web site controlled by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and revoked the .kz domain. [emphasis added]