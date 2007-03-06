That's interesting. Eric Boehlert points to a recent ABC News poll in which 52 percent of Democrats say that Hillary Clinton's vote to authorize the war in Iraq was the right thing to do at the time. Only 15 percent of Democrats, in fact, want her to apologize for it.

Update: Just to be clear about the numbers: About 47 percent of Democrats told ABC that Clinton's 2002 vote was a mistake. But only 31 percent of those people think she should apologize for the vote. That's where the 15 percent comes from.

--Bradford Plumer