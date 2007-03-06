Timesa report
Speaking in Parliament, Mr. Abe reiterated the position of conservative scholars here that Japanese officials and soldiers did not have a hand in forcing women into brothels, instead blaming any coercion on contractors used by Japan's military.
Mr. Abe rejected testimony before a House committee by surviving victims, who said they had been kidnapped by Japanese soldiers to serve in military brothels. He said "testimony to the effect that there had been a hunt for comfort women is a complete fabrication."
He also criticized the proposed House resolution, which blames Japanese authorities for the coercion, saying it "was not based in objective fact, and does not consider the Japanese government's measures so far."