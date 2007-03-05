National Review
Ponnuru: What about stem-cell research that involves human cloning?

Sen. McCain: I'm obviously against any human cloning. Obviously.

Ponnuru: Would you be willing to ban it?

Sen. McCain: Sure.

Ponnuru: So you'd support something like the Brownback bill?

Sen. McCain: Yes. I think I'm a co-sponsor.

Salter [McCain's aide]: I'll double check that.

Sen. McCain: I'm pretty sure I'm a co-sponsor on it. [Editor's note: He wasn't a co-sponsor in the last Congress, but says he will support it when it is re-introduced in this Congress.]

Could I also tout my pro-life voting record?
--Jonathan Chait