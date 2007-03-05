National Review
Ponnuru: What about stem-cell research that involves human cloning?--Jonathan Chait
Sen. McCain: I'm obviously against any human cloning. Obviously.
Ponnuru: Would you be willing to ban it?
Sen. McCain: Sure.
Ponnuru: So you'd support something like the Brownback bill?
Sen. McCain: Yes. I think I'm a co-sponsor.
Salter [McCain's aide]: I'll double check that.
Sen. McCain: I'm pretty sure I'm a co-sponsor on it. [Editor's note: He wasn't a co-sponsor in the last Congress, but says he will support it when it is re-introduced in this Congress.]
Could I also tout my pro-life voting record?