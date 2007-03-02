The TeapacksHere
Messages are exploding on mewonherePrevious winnersCorrectionJames Kirchick
Missiles are flying and also falling on me
Police and thieves are
running all over me
They jump on me and feed on me My God, my God, give me answer my God, Hashem
This nightmare is too long
When I'm barely alive and everyone is aiming at me,
Perhaps it's too early to sing
When I gave you my life
Oh, Oh - the Police
Whoa, Whoa - Rescue Unit
Here is a song without a scale
Red is not just a color, it's more like blood.