The TeapacksHere
Messages are exploding on me

Missiles are flying and also falling on me

Police and thieves are

running all over me

They jump on me and feed on me My God, my God, give me answer my God, Hashem

This nightmare is too long

When I'm barely alive and everyone is aiming at me,

Perhaps it's too early to sing

When I gave you my life

Oh, Oh - the Police

Whoa, Whoa - Rescue Unit

Here is a song without a scale

Red is not just a color, it's more like blood.
wonherePrevious winnersCorrectionJames Kirchick