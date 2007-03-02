Washington PoststoryPost
The issue in question was a column in the AsianWeek in which the author, Kenneth Eng, lists reasons "why we should discriminate against blacks," including:
"Blacks hate us ... blacks are weak-willed. They are the only race that has been enslaved for 300 years. ... Blacks are easy to coerce ... they spend much of their time whining."
AsianWeek, which is aimed at the Bay Area's Asian community and has a circulation of 48,505, ran earlier columns by Eng titled "Why I Hate Asians" and "Proof that Whites Inherently Hate Us."Jonathan Chait