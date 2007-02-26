New Yorkprofile
But she also kept her hand in breaking stories, to the occasional annoyance of Peter Jennings, who didn't take Walters seriously and didn't care who knew it. "When they'd be sitting at the anchor desk for something like Princess Diana's funeral, he would ask Barbara to comment on what people were wearing, because he knew it would drive her crazy," remembered one ABC staffer. Walters would passive-aggressively pretend to slip up and address Peter as "Ted," as in Nightline anchor Ted Koppel, the staffer said.Isaac Chotiner