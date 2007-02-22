confirmed
Prince Harry's regiment will be deployed to Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Clarence House have confirmed in a joint statement. His Blues and Royals regiment will serve in Iraq for six months as part of the latest deployments. The prince will be the first senior royal to serve on the front line since Prince Andrew in the Falklands in 1982. ... Last year, the prince said: "There's no way I'm going to put myself through Sandhurst and then sit on my arse back home while my boys are out fighting for their country."--Sara Tenenbaum