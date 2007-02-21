TNR Onlinecolumn
... a Colonial Williamsburg-style living museum of glassblowers, blacksmiths, and one-room schoolhouses. And it is simply not credible that a son of the Motor State like Romney is unaware that, for millions of Midwestern tourists, a trip to Dearborn is as much about celebrating "innovation and transformation" as it is conjuring up the wistful nostalgia for the pre-automotive--and, by plain implication, pre-immigrant--America that [Henry] Ford worshiped.like Ross Douthat--Jonathan Chait