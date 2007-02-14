Independent Jewish Voices"declaration"wordsunrepentant communistdeclaredIndependent
If you wonder why statements such as IJV's are always signed by a disproportionate number of theatre people and academics, that's because they are members of the play professions, with time on their hands and the licence to pretend. I am paid to play myself and value the activity highly. In play we can go where politicians and soldiers cannot. In play we hypothesise the world. But we shouldn't go confusing it with the real thing.heroinepetitionJames Kirchick