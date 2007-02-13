reportThe Mideast Daily News
At least three people were killed in an explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and mortar fire was reported at several locations on Monday night and into Tuesday. Residential areas and the presidential palace were targeted, as was a police station. ... Most fighting between soldiers loyal to the interim government and the Islamists ended in late 2006, with the invasion of the neighboring Ethiopian army and an unknown degree of American intervention. In the last few hours one armed group warned it would shoot down aircraft at Mogadishu International Airport.--John B. Judis