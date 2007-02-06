Via Steve Benen, it seems that Dick Cheney's very own investment manager, Jeremy Grantham, recently attacked U.S. energy policy in a 4-page letter to all of his clients--including the vice-president:

"Successive U.S. administrations have taken little interest in either oil substitution or climate change," he writes, "and the current one has even seemed to have a vested interest in the idea that the science of climate change is uncertain."



Yet "there is now nearly universal scientific agreement that fossil fuel use is causing a rise in global temperatures," he writes. "The U.S. is the only country in which environmental data is steadily attacked in a well-funded campaign of disinformation (funded mainly by one large oil company)."

Sound views all around. He even calls corn-based ethanol "more or less a hoax," which is quite right. Now I doubt that anyone can actually get Dick Cheney to see the light, though the article does note that Grantham is "a man Cheney respects highly," who manages as much as $6 million of the vice-president's money...

--Bradford Plumer