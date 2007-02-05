break with recent Planking he'd raise taxes to pay for it."Meet the Press"
MR. RUSSERT: Would you be willing to raise taxes in order to help pay for this?
SEN. EDWARDS: Yes, we'll have to raise taxes. The, the only way you can pay for a health care plan, from 90--that costs anywhere from $90 billion to $120 billion is there has to be a revenue source. The revenue source for paying for the plan that I'm proposing is, is first we get rid of George Bush's tax cuts for people who make over $200,000 a year. ...
MR. RUSSERT: But you'd be willing to increase taxes to provide health care?
SEN. EDWARDS: Yes, absolutely.