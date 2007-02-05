so muchHere he isThe New York Times
He said he had grown up as a Southern Baptist in a conservative small town and was torn by the concept of same-sex marriage. "I'll admit I'm personally conflicted about these issues," he said. "I am not personally for gay marriage, but it troubles me that I'd use my own experience as the basis for a policy decision." He said that while he opposed same-sex marriage, he supported civil unions for gay couples and all anti-discrimination laws.
Mr. Edwards said later that had he been asked the same question in 2004, "I would have finessed it and given a formulaic answer." He added, "I just find it easier to be more candid now."
And I--I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman, and so does John Kerry. I also believe there should be partnership benefits for gay and lesbian couples in long-term committed relationships. But we should not use the Constitution to divide this country.