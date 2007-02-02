New York Daily News
Back-pedaling at warp speed after a bumbling comment about black politicians, Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Joe Biden made an appearance yesterday on the Rev. Al Sharpton's radio show, lavishing Sharpton with praise and even throwing in an "I love ya, Al" for good measure. [snip] "Al, I wasn't in any way criticizing you or Jesse [Jackson]. I was not making a historical reference," Biden insisted. "I said what I said, and then there was a comma, and I said, 'and clean,' meaning fresh, new, exciting. That's what I meant."Jason Zengerle