Molly Ivins passed away yesterday, at the age of 62. There are many good things to say about her, but I'll leave that to more eloquent writers, and instead just pass along this rather charming anecdote:

Molly Ivins could have played in the league of the big boys. They invited her in, giving her a bureau chief job with the New York Times--which she wrote her way out of when she referred to a "community chicken-killing festival" in a small town as a "gang-pluck."

Nice.

--Bradford Plumer