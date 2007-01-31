Larry Kudlow
President George W. Bush became only the 2nd sitting American president to visit the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.Isaac Chotiner
As he moved from trading post to trading post, all the floor brokers and their assistants stopped work and started cheering and applauding.
And I mean loud applause and huge cheers.
This is a guy the mainstream media just loves to kick around. This is a guy still battling it out over Iraqi freedom, but subject to sinking polls.
But this is a guy with more character and more faith than almost anyone else in public life.