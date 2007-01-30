TNRcontributing editorsensible take
[T]he war against terrorism has not yet been much of a war at all, let alone a war to end all wars. It is a messy, difficult, long-term struggle against exceptionally dangerous criminals who actually like nothing better than being put on the same level of historical importance as Hitler--can you imagine a better recruiting tool? To fight them effectively, we need coolness, resolve and stamina. But we also need to overcome long habit and remind ourselves that not every enemy is in fact a threat to our existence.the size of Fred Barnes's officeisn't pleasedCass Sunsteinrecent reviewnuclear weaponIsaac Chotiner