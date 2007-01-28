Dinesh D'Souza whines today that liberals are assailing his latest book, which lays the blame for 9/11 at the pedicured feet of the "cultural left". I wanted to read the whole thing, I really did, but I couldn't make it past this bit:

And in my recent appearance on Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report," I had to fend off the insistent host. "But you agree with the Islamic radicals, don't you?" Stephen Colbert asked again and again.

Honestly. Have these critics no shame?

Update: Okay, I couldn't resist. Shouldn't D'Souza have at least a passing familiarity with debates about terrorism before writing a book on the subject? Guess not. He writes: "Bin Laden isn't upset because there are U.S. troops in Mecca, as liberals are fond of saying. (There are no U.S. troops in Mecca.)" But no one has claimed this. The grievance in question, which bin Laden has made perfectly explicit, was that U.S. troops were stationed in Saudi Arabia--"the land of the holy places." Not Mecca itself. D'Souza insists that he's not "an unqualified right-wing hack." Should I take this to mean he knows all these facts and wrote what he did anyway?

--Bradford Plumer