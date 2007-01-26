great pieceSlatetrial dispatch
It turns out Ari Fleischer will be the next witness, once court resumes Monday. (Damn, just missed him!) The defense team wants to note--for the jury's benefit--that Fleischer demanded immunity before he would agree to testify, because this might cast Fleischer's testimony in a different light. And here Fitzgerald makes a nice little chess move: Fine, he says, we can acknowledge that Fleischer sought immunity. As long as we explain why. Turns out Fleischer saw a story in the Washington Post suggesting that anyone who revealed Valerie Plame's identity might be subject to the death penalty. And he freaked. [Emphasis added.]Jason Zengerle