Matthew Yglesias challenges my manhood here. Well, okay, here goes. (If you don't like long, self-involved internet pissing matches, you should probably skip on down to the next item.)

Matt's response to this was pretty baffling. He wrote, "I will grant Chait this, insofar as Clark was trying to say that rich rightwing Jews could cause a war with Iran all on their own he's clearly overstating things." So, in other words, I'm right. But he didn't want to admit that. So his concession was confined to one sentence, and the thrust of his item was that I'm somehow hypocritical: "obviously, rich right-wing Jews like the owners of The New Republic have nothing to do with the drive toward a military confrontation with Iran, right?"

What that has to do with my point, I have no idea. Anyway, today he follows it up with another ad hominem reply. The subject of Matt's item is a blog post by TNR's owner, Marty Peretz. Marty wrote that there won't be a Martin Luther King in the Muslim world anytime soon, because he'd be imprisoned or shot. Matt turns this into a reply to me: Marty's item, he writes, is obviously racist, so if I'm concerned about bigotry why don't I denounce my owner, rather than focusing on marginal figures like presidential candidates?

I think this is all Matt's attempt to change the subject where he was clearly wrong and doesn't want to admit it, and I think the whole gambit is beneath him. But, what the heck, I'll play along, even though I think even those readers who haven't gotten tired of it by this point will find what follows to be tiresome.