Though Kathryn has linked to some of its stories, no one's noted the launch yesterday of Politico, the new Capitol Hill newspaper run by a couple of former Washington Post reporters, going up against Roll Call and The Hill. My favorite stories so far: "Hispanic Lobbyists Unite to Increase Clout" (Immigration's just like a century ago, when the Italian Lobbyists Assn. was formed--right?), another (not online) about the delegates from Samoa and other territories wanting a vote in the House (Here's an idea--give them independence and they can vote til they're blue in the face), and finally, "Black Caucus: Whites Not Allowed."Isaac Chotiner