an interesting bit
A well-connected McCain supporter is circulating the news that, in 1992, Romney gave $250 to the campaign of former Rep. Dick Swett (D-NH). That Romney would donate to a Democratic member of Congress two years before his own Republican Senate bid is interesting - and has been trafficked about a bit on blogs in recent months. More notable is what is below the surface. Like Romney, the source notes, Swett is a Mormon. "Some activists are beginning to wonder: does Mitt support Mormons over Republicans?" muses this person.David GergenJason Zengerle