Howard Wolfson, a senior adviser to Senator Clinton, criticized Mr. Edwards's remarks by taking aim at the former senator's image, promoted by aides during the last presidential election, as an optimistic and unifying figure. "In 2004 John Edwards used to constantly brag about running a positive campaign," Mr. Wolfson said. "Today, he has unfortunately chosen to open his campaign with political attacks on Democrats who are fighting the Bush administration's Iraq policy."Jason Zengerle