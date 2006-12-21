ideological nostalgia gameBoston Globe
Pledging to swing a hammer at the "glass ceiling" that impedes women's career advancement, Republican Senate nominee Mitt Romney yesterday proposed that all publicly traded companies be required to disclose data on what their female employees earn. Romney told an audience of 200 women at the Park Plaza Hotel that making public the number of women a firm employs and in what income categories they fall would let consumers reward those that treated women well and shun those that did not. Romney said similar statistics should be collected for minorities.Michael Crowley