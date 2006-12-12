Anthony Lane may be one of the best film critics around, but his review of the new movie The Good German contained a particularly outrageous comment:

George Clooney plays Jake Geismer, a reporter with The New Republic. As a member of the press corps, he has a rank and a uniform, and I intend no slur upon that publication when I say that he must be the spiffiest example of the human male ever to emerge from its bureau.

It's true. After all, Jason Zengerle doesn't work out of our main office. --Isaac Chotiner