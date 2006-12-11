USA TodayPoliticalWire
U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, the Illinois Democrat doing nothing to discourage speculation he'll take on Senate colleague Hillary Clinton for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, will appear in ESPN's Monday Night Football opening to talk about "a contest between two very different philosophies" that is also "a contest about the future." And--hint, hint--acknowledges questions about "whether the new guy has enough experience."Then, he says, he'll "put all the doubts to rest. After a lot of thought and a good deal of soul-searching, I'd like to announce to all of America that I'm ready . . . for the Chicago Bears to go all the way!"