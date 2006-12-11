In 2008 news, Dennis Kucinich has announced he will soon, well, announce:

Democratic Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2004, said Monday he is planning to run again because his party isn't pushing hard enough to end the war in Iraq.

In a statement, Kucinich said he plans to formally announce his candidacy for 2008 on Tuesday at City Hall, where he served as mayor of his hometown in the 1970s.

I've always thought of Kucinich as the Democrats' Gary Bauer: diminutive, ideological, and extremely amusing. --Isaac Chotiner