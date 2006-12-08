Boston Globereport
Bay Windows, the Boston-based gay and lesbian newspaper, republished excerpts from an August 1994 interview the paper did with Romney during his campaign against Senator Edward M. Kennedy. In the interview, Romney said it should be up to states to decide whether to allow same-sex marriage and he criticized Republican "extremists" who imposed their positions on the party. "People of integrity don't force their beliefs on others, they make sure that others can live by different beliefs they may have," Romney is quoted as saying. [snip] Asked about Romney's remarks in 1994, his communications director, Eric Fehrnstrom, said in an e-mail statement: "Governor Romney believes Americans should be respectful of all people. What he opposes are the efforts by activist judges who seek to redefine the longstanding institution of marriage being between a man and a woman."Jason Zengerle