...I have some real concerns with a number of the Group's recommendations:
Our troops should be sent to Baghdad--or anywhere in Iraq--in order to complete a defined mission, not to serve until some predetermined date passes. By placing a limited timeframe on our military commitments, we would only induce Iraqis to side with militias that will stay indefinitely, rather than with the U.S. and Government of Iraq....
Only by cracking down on independent militias, reducing criminal and terrorist activity, and protecting the population and key infrastructure--none of which can be accomplished without more troops--can a political settlement begin to take hold.