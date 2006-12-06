story
Kerry hosted a dinner at his Georgetown home Tuesday night for a handful of trial attorneys who supported his campaign in 2004 and who plan to again. Among them was Jacksonville, Fla., lawyer Rodney Margol, who said Edwards is no longer an officeholder who can help the trial lawyers' cause since he gave up his seat in 2004 while pursuing national office. "I think that John Edwards was in a position when he was in the Senate to support the issues that attorneys and our clients care about," Margol said. "And then he decided he was just going to abandon that position."Jason Zengerle