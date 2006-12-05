NYT:
So close is the parallel between some of Mr. Rumsfeld's favored options and the Democratic agenda that Senator John Kerry, the Massachusetts Democrat and former presidential candidate, has all but claimed credit for them. "Look, everything in the Rumsfeld memo is a summary of things that I and others laid out three years ago," Senator Kerry said Sunday on CNN. "This is rather extraordinary."Wow, a plan for Iraq that has the backing of Rumsfeld and Kerry? Sounds like a winner! --Jason Zengerle