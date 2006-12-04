In dueling attempts to offer the most conventional take possible on the conventional wisdom, both Time and Newsweek have cover stories this week lauding the Baker commission's not-yet-released report. Here's how Time hypes their piece: "The President is about to get a very public intervention from the Baker Commission. Will Bush listen to an old family friend, or will stubbornness prevail?" Yes, that's right, the real sign of Bush's stubbornness is if he doesn't listen to noted Iraq experts Vernon Jordan, Ed Meese, and the rest of the commission. --Isaac Chotiner