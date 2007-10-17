simply brilliant 28,000 words
The equanimity on the part of some well-known intellectuals and journalists in the face of Islamist death threats so numerous as to constitute a campaign; the equanimity in regard to stoning women to death; the journalistic inability even to acknowledge that women's rights have been at stake in the debates over Islamism; the inability to recall the problems faced by Muslim women in European hospitals; the inability to acknowledge how large has been the role of a revived anti-Semitism; the striking number of errors of understanding and even of fact that have entered into the journalistic presentations of Tariq Ramadan and his ideas; the refusal to discuss with any frankness the role of Ramadan's family over the years; the accidental endorsement in the Guardian of the great-uncle who finds something admirable in the September 11 attacks--what can possibly account for this string of bumbles, timidities, gaffes, omissions, miscomprehensions, and slanders?
Mr. Berman believes that, in the wake of the Iraq war, his liberal opponents have lost confidence in the West's ability to fight Islamic extremism, and sacrificed their principles for expediency. "Lilla is literally arguing for lack of principle, Buruma is demonstrating on the page that he hasn't read the guy. Insofar as Judt is part of this, Judt is merely an insult-monger," he told The Observer. "One wants to be on the winning side," he said.