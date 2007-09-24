Salonan article
This article by Juan Cole takes the cake -- notice the phrase that Ahmadinejad is being "configured as an enemy head of state," in order to have the neo-cons succeed in getting the US into war against Iran. I guess, given Bollinger's speech, that he too is now part of the neo-con conspiracy -- since he accurately described the Iranian monster. Notice also how Cole implies he is really rather benign -- after all, "he denies he is an anti-Semite." Now, I feel good that he didn't get to Yale. At least their students are spared his brain in action. So, if we follow his agenda, we should stop "demonizing" this wonderful man. Then reason will prevail. Isn't the American academy wonderful?postingread