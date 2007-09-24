acquitted himself quite well
"Mr. President, you exhibit all the signs of a petty and cruel dictator," Bollinger said to applause from many of the 600 people in the room for a speech from the Iranian leader. Bollinger cited the Iranian government's "brutal crackdown" on dissidents, public executions, executions of minors and other actions. And he assailed Ahmadinejad's "denying" of the Holocaust as "ridiculous" and "dangerous propaganda." He called the Iranian leader either brazenly provocative "or astonishingly uneducated." "The truth is that the Holocaust is the most documented event in human history," he said. He said he doubted Ahmadinejad would show the intellectual courage to answer the questions before him.