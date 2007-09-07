television interview here
I'm telling you, Israel is behind this move, because they wanted Syria weakened somehow, and to be made an enemy of the United States, so they got their people in Congress to pass the act. You see, the members of Congress are afraid to vote against anything the lobby wants. So, this is something the lobby wants..."
James Abourezk: "Well, because they shot down his tenure. Even though his department was all for it, and the department heads were all for it, the president of that university shot it down." Interviewer: "It's just because he was not an advocate of Israel?" James Abourezk: "No, because the lobby put pressure on him