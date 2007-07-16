posted
* MASS MEDIA: The Internet and blogs have already played a prominent role in the presidential nomination campaigns. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have focused heavily on bolstering their Internet presence through video, podcasts and online video chats. Communication professor William Husson, who teaches courses on diverse facets of the media-society relationship, can explain the role and impact of the Internet and media on political campaigns. He also specializes in popular culture; news; and mass media effects.